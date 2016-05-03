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SNCB ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 600,000,000
Transport : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2016 : € 200,000,000
24/03/2017 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Belgium: EUR 600m in EU financing for new trains ordered by SNCB

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2016
20160186
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SNCB ROLLING STOCK
SOCIETE NATIONALE DES CHEMINS DE FER BELGES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the acquisition of M7 double-deck passenger vehicles.

The project is expected to generate rolling stock operating and maintenance costs savings. It should also improve the quality and increase the offer of passenger rail services in Belgium.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need for an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market.

The promoter is a contracting entity subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EUR 600m in EU financing for new trains ordered by SNCB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
16 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69098894
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160186
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251061675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160186
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Belgium: EUR 600m in EU financing for new trains ordered by SNCB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EUR 600m in EU financing for new trains ordered by SNCB
Other links
Related public register
16/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNCB ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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