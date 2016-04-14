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ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 140,000,000
Education : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/06/2016 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
14 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/06/2016
20160172
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
ESPOON KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 358 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of new schools and daycare centres and the refurbishment and/or extension of existing schools.

The project supports the implementation of the city of Espoo's education strategy and comprises the construction of four new pre-schools/daycare centres (of which one will be open 24/7) and three new comprehensive schools, the extensions of three school campuses and the refurbishment of one comprehensive and one upper secondary school in Espoo over the period 2016-2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as education is an element of social cohesion.

The public buildings will be required to at least meet the minimum national targets concerning energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the schools and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
8 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66903378
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160172
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164516177
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160172
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
ESPOO EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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