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DASOS FUND II CO-INVESTMENT FORESTRY IRELAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 28,500,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 28,500,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2016 : € 14,250,000
12/12/2016 : € 14,250,000
Other links
Related public register
16/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DASOS FUND II CO-INVESTMENT FORESTRY IRELAND
Related press
Ireland: EIB and ISIF confirm multi-million backing for new investment in forestry
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2016
20160170
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DASOS FUND II CO-INVESTMENT FORESTRY IRELAND
DASOS CAPITAL OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 28 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-investment with Dasos Timberland Fund II to improve Irish forest assets (reforestation and new plantations) and improve forest management.

The proposed operation aggregates a portfolio of up to 12 000 ha of forestry assets in the Republic of Ireland. By consolidating fragmented forestry assets, the co-investment will allow the creation of one larger portfolio under the same management, thus benefiting from improved forest operations, economies of scale and synergies - all important value creation drivers in the Irish forestry sector. The co-investment will include investments in i) improving forest management, ii) reforestation (i.e. after harvesting operations) and iii) new plantations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Well-designed forestry investments deliver many environmental benefits including climate change mitigation and adaptation, improved management of soil and water resources and protection of biodiversity. In the EU, afforestation entailing conversion to another land use type falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The decision of the Competent Authority whether to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on the basis of Annex III of the Directive will be assessed, as well as possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats' 92/43/EEC and Birds' 79/409/EEC Directives).

The promoter, a private company, is not subject to EU Directives on procurement when investing in the EU.

Related documents
16/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DASOS FUND II CO-INVESTMENT FORESTRY IRELAND
Related projects
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB and ISIF confirm multi-million backing for new investment in forestry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DASOS FUND II CO-INVESTMENT FORESTRY IRELAND
Publication Date
16 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67070504
Document Focus
Environment
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160170
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DASOS FUND II CO-INVESTMENT FORESTRY IRELAND
Other links
Summary sheet
DASOS FUND II CO-INVESTMENT FORESTRY IRELAND
Data sheet
DASOS FUND II CO-INVESTMENT FORESTRY IRELAND
Related press
Ireland: EIB and ISIF confirm multi-million backing for new investment in forestry
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB and ISIF confirm multi-million backing for new investment in forestry
Other links
Related public register
16/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DASOS FUND II CO-INVESTMENT FORESTRY IRELAND
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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