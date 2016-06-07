NIBC MID-CAP GUARANTEE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
This mid-cap guarantee operation will be set up as a risk-sharing instrument under the InnovFin Mid-cap Guarantee facility established within the scope of the Horizon 2020 Debt Financial Instrument targeting research and innovation-driven mid-caps. The guarantee will cover 50% of the credit risk associated with a portfolio of new loans to mid-caps originated by NIBC Bank NV. The guarantee is expected to provide regulatory capital relief to NIBC Bank.
The purpose of the operation is to increase the capacity of NIBC Bank to fund innovative mid-caps, as a result of the regulatory capital relief resulting from the issuance of the guarantee.
The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation and some of the sub-projects may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC. The Bank requires the promoter and the final beneficiary to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed in the national law, as well as according to the provisions in the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC if a sub-project has a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network.
The promoter and the final beneficiaries are private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. The EU directives on public procurement are not applicable.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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