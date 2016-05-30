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WACKER CHEMIE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2016 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER CHEMIE RDI
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WACKER CHEMIE RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
30 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/10/2016
20160153
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WACKER CHEMIE AG RDI
WACKER CHEMIE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 450 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Wacker Chemie AG's investments in research and development (R&D) related to chemical products (silicons, polymers, biosolutions, basic research and application technology)

The project will contribute to the promoter's research and development work, focusing on 12 key strategic projects in the fields of renewable energy, biotechnology, construction applications, and closed-loop production processes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU) and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an EIA. However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER CHEMIE RDI
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WACKER CHEMIE RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER CHEMIE RDI
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67652138
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160153
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WACKER CHEMIE RDI
Publication Date
6 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153558068
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160153
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER CHEMIE RDI
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WACKER CHEMIE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
WACKER CHEMIE AG RDI
Data sheet
WACKER CHEMIE RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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