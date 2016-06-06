WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH HOLLAND III

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Summary sheet
The project is part of a 2016-2020 investment programme into the production and distribution facilities of PWN, Netherlands' 4th largest water supply company operating in the province of North Holland. The programme consists mainly of the replacement and upgrade of raw water conveyors, pumping stations and related water-treatment installations, potable water distribution networks, and purchase of water meters and operational support infrastructure.
The project will secure or enhance the quality of life of up to 2.2 million inhabitants situated in a geographical area covering most of the province of North Holland (one notable carve-out concerns the city of Amsterdam) by improving the quality and reliability of drinking water supply and by improving resource efficiency. The project allows for continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and national norms. The project is therefore eligible for EIB finance under Article 309 point (c) common interest.
The investment is geared toward securing a sustainable management of water supply and distribution, bringing about positive social and environmental benefits. The upgrade of the water distribution pipelines, pumping stations and other network and process optimisation measures are examples of components with an impact on the environment and resource efficiency. Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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