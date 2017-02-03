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CDB CLIMATE ACTION FL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Sector(s)
Transport : € 6,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 40,800,000
Water, sewerage : € 43,200,000
Signature date(s)
24/05/2017 : € 6,000,000
24/05/2017 : € 30,000,000
24/05/2017 : € 40,800,000
24/05/2017 : € 43,200,000
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDB CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Related press
Caribbean: USD 110 million of new support for climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience projects across as EIB and CDB sign new financing agreement
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Related sub-project
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Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/05/2017
20160150
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CDB CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Caribbean Development Bank
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 315 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to CDB to finance climate action projects in the Caribbean region

Contributing to the financing of the Caribbean Development Bank's climate action lending programme in its borrowing member countries

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDB CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Related projects
Related sub-project
GUYANA WATER
Other links
Related press
Caribbean: USD 110 million of new support for climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience projects across as EIB and CDB sign new financing agreement
Related press
EIB and CDB commit USD 24 million to post-disaster reconstruction in the Caribbean
Related press
Indonesia: EIB Global agrees to support PT SMI on sustainable infrastructure development
Related press
CDB, EIB Launch US$9.86 million project to improve Saint Lucia health care systems
Related press
Grenada: CDB, EIB launch US$ 9 970 500 health sector strengthening project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDB CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Publication Date
13 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73063786
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160150
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Caribbean
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDB CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Other links
Summary sheet
CDB CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Data sheet
CDB CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Related press
Caribbean: USD 110 million of new support for climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience projects across as EIB and CDB sign new financing agreement
Related press
EIB and CDB commit USD 24 million to post-disaster reconstruction in the Caribbean
Related press
Indonesia: EIB Global agrees to support PT SMI on sustainable infrastructure development
Related press
CDB, EIB Launch US$9.86 million project to improve Saint Lucia health care systems
Related press
Grenada: CDB, EIB launch US$ 9 970 500 health sector strengthening project
Related sub-project
GUYANA WATER

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Caribbean: USD 110 million of new support for climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience projects across as EIB and CDB sign new financing agreement
Related press
EIB and CDB commit USD 24 million to post-disaster reconstruction in the Caribbean
Related press
Indonesia: EIB Global agrees to support PT SMI on sustainable infrastructure development
Related press
CDB, EIB Launch US$9.86 million project to improve Saint Lucia health care systems
Related press
Grenada: CDB, EIB launch US$ 9 970 500 health sector strengthening project
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDB CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Related sub-project
GUYANA WATER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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