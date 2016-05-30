DIGITAL INNOVATION

Summary sheet
The project relates to research, development and innovation (RDI) investments used for the development of new content as well as content delivery platforms in Sweden. The outcome of the project will support the promoter's migration to a digital business model for areas such as books, magazines, broadcasting and news. The RDI activities will be carried out mainly in Sweden from 2016 to 2018.
The project supports an European promoter in its efforts to foster its competitive position in high value added products by investing in RDI and therefore contributes to the targets of the Europe 2020 strategy.
The investments will concern RDI activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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