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DIGITAL INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 5,000,000
Finland : € 14,000,000
Sweden : € 81,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/08/2016 : € 5,000,000
18/08/2016 : € 14,000,000
18/08/2016 : € 81,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - European support for media digitalisation

Summary sheet

Release date
30 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/08/2016
20160133
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIGITAL INNOVATION
Confidential
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 253 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to research, development and innovation (RDI) investments used for the development of new content as well as content delivery platforms in Sweden. The outcome of the project will support the promoter's migration to a digital business model for areas such as books, magazines, broadcasting and news. The RDI activities will be carried out mainly in Sweden from 2016 to 2018.

The project supports an European promoter in its efforts to foster its competitive position in high value added products by investing in RDI and therefore contributes to the targets of the Europe 2020 strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION
Other links
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - European support for media digitalisation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION
Publication Date
25 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67996946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160133
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Sweden
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION
Publication Date
10 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125143448
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160133
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Sweden
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
DIGITAL INNOVATION
Data sheet
DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - European support for media digitalisation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - European support for media digitalisation
Other links
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications