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VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 345,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 345,000,000
Industry : € 345,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2020 : € 100,000,000
8/11/2017 : € 245,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB backs Volvo Cars’ research and development programme

Summary sheet

Release date
12 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2017
20160129
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
VOLVO CAR CORP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 345 million
EUR 497 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

R&D aimed at the development of fuel efficient powertrains, active safety systems and telematics, and related vehicle technologies.

The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's know-how and, among others, is expected to lead to fuel efficiency and the reduction of CO2 emissions and other local pollutants from motor vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
16/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB backs Volvo Cars’ research and development programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Publication Date
16 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68888405
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160129
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160376418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160129
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Data sheet
VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB backs Volvo Cars’ research and development programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB backs Volvo Cars’ research and development programme
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO CARS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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