ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The operation, structured as a framework loan, will support priority schemes in road safety improvements, sustainable mobility, culture, health and public buildings, included in the current investment programme of the Zachodniopomorskie region in Poland. The loan will be signed under the 2017-0081 Poland Regional Infrastructure Programme.
The programme will contribute to the implementation of the West Pomeranian Regional Development Strategy (looking towards 2020) and will thus help to achieve the objectives of improving accessibility and transport system in the region, preserving the cultural heritage and enhancing quality of life of inhabitants through upgrading of urban infrastructure. The majority of investments are due to be implemented within the framework of the Regional Operational Programme of West Pomeranian Voivodeship 2014-2020.
With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.
The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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