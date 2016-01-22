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ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 58,772,362.88
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 58,772,362.88
Composite infrastructure : € 24,684,392.41
Transport : € 34,087,970.47
Signature date(s)
7/05/2018 : € 24,684,392.41
7/05/2018 : € 34,087,970.47
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK II
Parent project
POLAND REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2018
20160122
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK II
WOJEWODZTWO ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 250 million (EUR 60 million)
PLN 800 million (EUR 192 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation, structured as a framework loan, will support priority schemes in road safety improvements, sustainable mobility, culture, health and public buildings, included in the current investment programme of the Zachodniopomorskie region in Poland. The loan will be signed under the 2017-0081 Poland Regional Infrastructure Programme.

The programme will contribute to the implementation of the West Pomeranian Regional Development Strategy (looking towards 2020) and will thus help to achieve the objectives of improving accessibility and transport system in the region, preserving the cultural heritage and enhancing quality of life of inhabitants through upgrading of urban infrastructure. The majority of investments are due to be implemented within the framework of the Regional Operational Programme of West Pomeranian Voivodeship 2014-2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK II
Related projects
Parent project
POLAND REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK II
Publication Date
1 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78113126
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160122
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK II
Other links
Summary sheet
ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK II
Data sheet
ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK II
Parent project
POLAND REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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