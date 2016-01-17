PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
A multi-sector municipal framework loan to support eligible investment schemes in the City of Presov, the third biggest agglomeration in Slovakia
The operation will be a standard framework loan supporting urban development of the City of Presov. Investments entail, among other things, the financing of public infrastructure, as well as schemes in the areas of transport, recreation, urban regeneration, social services, education, environmental improvements, housing and cultural heritage. Priority will be given to investments which qualify for EU funds so that the city can maximise utilisation of EU grant support available in the 2014-2020 programming period. Other similar schemes from the above-mentioned sectors financed from the region's own budget will also be eligible.
It is a requirement that all sub-projects must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation and the promoter has identified those sub-projects for which it considers an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Should any sub-project have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. These matters will be clarified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as amended) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal pf the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.