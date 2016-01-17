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PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 15,000,000
Industry : € 6,600,000
Urban development : € 8,400,000
Signature date(s)
16/08/2016 : € 6,600,000
16/08/2016 : € 8,400,000
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
30 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/08/2016
20160117
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT
MESTO PRESOV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A multi-sector municipal framework loan to support eligible investment schemes in the City of Presov, the third biggest agglomeration in Slovakia

The operation will be a standard framework loan supporting urban development of the City of Presov. Investments entail, among other things, the financing of public infrastructure, as well as schemes in the areas of transport, recreation, urban regeneration, social services, education, environmental improvements, housing and cultural heritage. Priority will be given to investments which qualify for EU funds so that the city can maximise utilisation of EU grant support available in the 2014-2020 programming period. Other similar schemes from the above-mentioned sectors financed from the region's own budget will also be eligible.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It is a requirement that all sub-projects must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation and the promoter has identified those sub-projects for which it considers an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Should any sub-project have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. These matters will be clarified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as amended) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal pf the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67021208
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160117
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185371530
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160117
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
PRESOV URBAN DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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