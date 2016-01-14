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CALVIN SMARTMETER ROLL-OUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 51,891,143.92
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 51,891,143.92
Energy : € 51,891,143.92
Signature date(s)
8/06/2016 : € 51,891,143.92
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CALVIN SMARTMETER ROLL-OUT

Summary sheet

Release date
19 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/06/2016
20160114
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CALVIN SMARTMETER PROGRAMME
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 40 million (EUR 53 million)
GBP 1665 million (EUR 2174 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Framework facility to support the roll-out of portfolios of smart gas and electricity meters for a number of energy suppliers in Great Britain.

The installation of smart meters and the development of remote control capabilities will allow remote readings, near real-time consumption information and better management of the network. The project aims at improving efficiency of the gas and electricity distribution systems as well as customer information and awareness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises the installation of smart meters. Based on technical characteristics of the project it is unlikely that environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required. The main potential impact on the environment is from the disposal of the old meters.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Comments

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CALVIN SMARTMETER ROLL-OUT
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CALVIN SMARTMETER ROLL-OUT
Publication Date
15 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67713848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160114
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CALVIN SMARTMETER ROLL-OUT
Other links
Summary sheet
CALVIN SMARTMETER PROGRAMME
Data sheet
CALVIN SMARTMETER ROLL-OUT

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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