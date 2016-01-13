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GUARANTEE FOR ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 143,111,209.95
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 143,111,209.95
Credit lines : € 143,111,209.95
Signature date(s)
2/06/2017 : € 143,111,209.95
Other links
Related press
Spain: The EIB Group and BBVA join forces to facilitate access to credit for SMEs under the Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
5 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2017
20160113
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GUARANTEE FOR ENHANCED SME AND MIDCAP SUPPORT
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 260 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A capital relief transaction in form of a joint EIB-EIF effort to extend a guarantee to a mezzanine tranche on a Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) granular small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) portfolio in order to support new lending to SMEs and mid-caps in Spain

The proposed operation will support BBVA Group new lending to SMEs and mid-caps in Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation.

Other links
Related press
Spain: The EIB Group and BBVA join forces to facilitate access to credit for SMEs under the Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: The EIB Group and BBVA join forces to facilitate access to credit for SMEs under the Juncker Plan
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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