MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Investment programme to optimise available water resources to bridge the gap in water demand for specific areas in northern Malawi in the short-medium term.
The objective of the project is to ensure a reliable water supply, primarily for the populations of Mzuzu and Ekwendeni areas in the northern region of Malawi. The project's main components consist of upgrading and extending the water distribution system, upgrading of water treatment works, reduction of leakages, improving network management and water supply to low income areas. Certain designs are also expected to be carried out for the medium-long term projects including in particular a significant new water supply dam on the Lambilambi river.
Investment components are largely confined to replacement of existing pipes and extension of water-treatment facilities. Therefore the operation is unlikely to result in any significant negative social or environmental impacts. The possible exception is the proposed raising of the existing Lunyangwa Dam by approximately 1m which would require an environmental impact assessment to be carried out.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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