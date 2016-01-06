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MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,600,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 24,600,000
Water, sewerage : € 24,600,000
Signature date(s)
4/07/2017 : € 24,600,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for two river intakes on Lunyangwa River
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for Lunyangwa Dam Rising
Related press
Malawi: EIB broadens support for water infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
12 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/07/2017
20160106
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MALAWI NWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT
NORTHERN REGION WATER BOARD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Investment programme to optimise available water resources to bridge the gap in water demand for specific areas in northern Malawi in the short-medium term.

The objective of the project is to ensure a reliable water supply, primarily for the populations of Mzuzu and Ekwendeni areas in the northern region of Malawi. The project's main components consist of upgrading and extending the water distribution system, upgrading of water treatment works, reduction of leakages, improving network management and water supply to low income areas. Certain designs are also expected to be carried out for the medium-long term projects including in particular a significant new water supply dam on the Lambilambi river.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investment components are largely confined to replacement of existing pipes and extension of water-treatment facilities. Therefore the operation is unlikely to result in any significant negative social or environmental impacts. The possible exception is the proposed raising of the existing Lunyangwa Dam by approximately 1m which would require an environmental impact assessment to be carried out.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for two river intakes on Lunyangwa River
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for Lunyangwa Dam Rising
Other links
Related press
Malawi: EIB broadens support for water infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT
Publication Date
10 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66453534
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160106
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for two river intakes on Lunyangwa River
Publication Date
2 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123948698
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160106
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for Lunyangwa Dam Rising
Publication Date
2 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123952467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160106
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for two river intakes on Lunyangwa River
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for Lunyangwa Dam Rising
Other links
Summary sheet
MALAWI NWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT
Data sheet
MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT
Related press
Malawi: EIB broadens support for water infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Malawi: EIB broadens support for water infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for two river intakes on Lunyangwa River
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI NRWB WATER EFFICIENCY PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for Lunyangwa Dam Rising

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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