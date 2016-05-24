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RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2016 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
24 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2016
20160096
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN
SOCIEDAD ANONIMA INDUSTRIAS CELULOSA ARAGONESA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 170 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in the El Burgo de Ebro plant (Spain).

The project foresees the production of new containerboard grades.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics, the project will be under the provisions of Annex II EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (and its amending Directives). The status and details of the EIA and IED authorization procedures as well as other relevant environmental and occupational health and safety (OHS) "acquis" will be assessed at appraisal.

The Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN
Publication Date
20 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66858656
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160096
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130208540
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160096
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN
Other links
Summary sheet
RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN
Data sheet
RECYCLED PAPER CIRCULAR ECONOMY SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications