Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Equity participation in TLcom TIDE Africa Fund, a new venture capital fund managed by TLcom Capital LLP, focusing on technology opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa (mainly Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana), at the start-up and expansion stages.
The fund aims to generate a substantial return on investment for its investors coupled with a significant developmental impact, given (i) its focus on businesses providing innovative and affordable solutions for the base of the pyramid; (ii) its potential to create quality jobs; (iii) its provision of seed and early stage financing to African companies; and (iv) its technical support to innovative businesses.
The fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.
Not applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.