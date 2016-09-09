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ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2016 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV

Summary sheet

Release date
9 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2016
20160080
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV
ANSALDO ENERGIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 180 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's planned investments and expenditures for 2016-2019 in research, development and innovation (RDI) and advanced manufacturing concerning the recently acquired cutting-edge technologies of large and very large gas turbines. The project will be carried out in the promoter's research and development (R&D) and manufacturing centres in Genoa.

The project will support a European promoter in its efforts to bolster its competitive position on a global scale by investing in product development and new technology for new turbine generations with improved energy efficiency or operating flexibility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be carried out in already authorised R&D facilities that will not change their scope due to the project. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, is therefore unlikely. The Bank's services will review the environmental and social aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV
Publication Date
10 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68890132
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160080
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130947255
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160080
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV
Other links
Summary sheet
ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV
Data sheet
ANSALDO INNOVATIVE GAS AND STEAM TURBINE DEV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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