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ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2016 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2016
20160055
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING
ITALGAS SOCIETA ITALIANA PER IL GAS SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 620 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

2017-2020 roll-out of gas smart meters

The project aims to improve efficiency of the gas distribution system as well as to increase customer information and awareness. The project will allow remote reading and more frequent consumption information, with a potential positive impact on the operation of the networks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on their technical characteristics, the installation of smart meters and their operational systems do not require environmental impact assessments. The main environmental considerations expected to arise relate to issues around the handling, disposal and storage of large volumes of old gas meters. During appraisal, the promoter's environmental, health and safety procedures will be assessed to determine that they are acceptable and in line with Bank environmental and social (E&S) requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with public procurement rules as defined in the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68174589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160055
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149865148
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160055
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING
Data sheet
ITALGAS GAS SMART METERING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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