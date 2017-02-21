ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Investment programme to develop and modernise electricity distribution infrastructure in the Netherlands during the 2017-2018 period.
The overall purpose of the project is to modernise the network in order to secure the electricity supply, the quality of the service and to cater for new system users.
The project concerns electricity distribution schemes, some of which will usually fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment. The need of an environmental impact assessment for individual components and the screening decisions from the competent authorities will be further investigated during appraisal. The main impacts that can be typically expected for the project relate to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, vegetation clearance, visual impact, electromagnetic fields as well as impact on flying vertebrates. The actual impacts as well as the planned mitigation measures will be reviewed during appraisal.
The bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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