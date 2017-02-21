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ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/07/2017 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK
Related press
Netherlands: EIB to finance upgrade of Alliander electricity grid

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2017
20160052
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK
ALLIANDER NV, LIANDER NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 729 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme to develop and modernise electricity distribution infrastructure in the Netherlands during the 2017-2018 period.

The overall purpose of the project is to modernise the network in order to secure the electricity supply, the quality of the service and to cater for new system users.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns electricity distribution schemes, some of which will usually fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment. The need of an environmental impact assessment for individual components and the screening decisions from the competent authorities will be further investigated during appraisal. The main impacts that can be typically expected for the project relate to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, vegetation clearance, visual impact, electromagnetic fields as well as impact on flying vertebrates. The actual impacts as well as the planned mitigation measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB to finance upgrade of Alliander electricity grid

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK
Publication Date
26 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72934403
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160052
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK
Data sheet
ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK
Related press
Netherlands: EIB to finance upgrade of Alliander electricity grid

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB to finance upgrade of Alliander electricity grid
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALLIANDER ELECTRICITY NETWORK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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