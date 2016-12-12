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PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 85,000,000
Energy : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2017 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS - Link to Promoter's website for the NTS
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
Related press
Greece: EIB backs renewable energy investment across Greek islands

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2017
20160042
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
PPC RENEWABLES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 85 million
EUR 114 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Multi-component investment programme comprising several sub-projects of (i) wind farms as well as (ii) small hydropower plants geographically dispersed throughout mainland Greece and the islands

The main purpose of the project is to increase energy generation in Greece through the development of renewable energy sources (onshore wind plants and small hydropower plants).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-projects comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the field of the environment, the Bank will require PPCR, the promoter, to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environmental procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
16/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS - Link to Promoter's website for the NTS
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB backs renewable energy investment across Greek islands

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS - Link to Promoter's website for the NTS
Publication Date
16 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72611452
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160042
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
3 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73947835
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160042
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS - Link to Promoter's website for the NTS
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
Related press
Greece: EIB backs renewable energy investment across Greek islands

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB backs renewable energy investment across Greek islands
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS - Link to Promoter's website for the NTS
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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