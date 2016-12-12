PPCR FRAMEWORK LOAN FOR RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet
Multi-component investment programme comprising several sub-projects of (i) wind farms as well as (ii) small hydropower plants geographically dispersed throughout mainland Greece and the islands
The main purpose of the project is to increase energy generation in Greece through the development of renewable energy sources (onshore wind plants and small hydropower plants).
In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-projects comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the field of the environment, the Bank will require PPCR, the promoter, to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environmental procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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