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LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 1,000,000
Urban development : € 17,250,000
Services : € 24,000,000
Industry : € 57,750,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2016 : € 1,000,000
16/12/2016 : € 17,250,000
16/12/2016 : € 24,000,000
16/12/2016 : € 57,750,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related press
Germany: #investEU – EIB and LEG sign credit facility to finance energy modernisation in housing portfolio

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2016
20160038
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
undisclosed
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in energy-efficient modernisation of residential housing and the construction of near-zero energy buildings (NZEB)

This operation supports regional, national and European objectives related to improving energy efficiency and increasing renewable energy generation in the housing sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have a very limited negative environmental impact. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is not required. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The promoter has been assessed by the Bank as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement or, if applicable, relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Other links
Related press
Germany: #investEU – EIB and LEG sign credit facility to finance energy modernisation in housing portfolio

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67487845
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160038
Sector(s)
Urban development
Energy
Services
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165312592
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160038
Sector(s)
Urban development
Energy
Services
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Data sheet
LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related press
Germany: #investEU – EIB and LEG sign credit facility to finance energy modernisation in housing portfolio

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: #investEU – EIB and LEG sign credit facility to finance energy modernisation in housing portfolio
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEG ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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