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ITALIAN FLOOD PREVENTION FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 400,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2017 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN FLOOD PREVENTION FRAMEWORK LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2017
20160036
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALIAN FLOOD PREVENTION FRAMEWORK LOAN
REPUBBLICA ITALIANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1605 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The EIB loan is intended to provide finance to the national hydrogeological risk-prevention and mitigation plan - Piano nazionale per la prevenzione ed il contrasto al dissesto idrogeologico 2015-2020 - launched by the Italian government. It will ultimately finance structural and non-structural measures to prevent and mitigate risks associated with floods, landslides and coastal erosion.

The project will help Italy to take adequate and coordinated measures to reduce (manage) flood risks, in line with the requirement of the Flood Directive 2007/60/EC. The investments are expected to alleviate direct risk to population or critical assets, and will prioritise taking into account the frequency of the events, the quantification of the expected economic damages and prediction of risk reduction following the scheme. They will also contribute to climate action, notably "adaptation", by increasing the resilience against the effects of more extreme weather patterns.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the components are likely to require a comprehensive environmental impact assessment according to EIA Directive 2011/92/EU or 2014/52/EU. The promoter will be required to comply with the EIA Directive, Water Framework Directive, including Art 4(7) where appropriate, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN FLOOD PREVENTION FRAMEWORK LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN FLOOD PREVENTION FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67199442
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160036
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN FLOOD PREVENTION FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALIAN FLOOD PREVENTION FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
ITALIAN FLOOD PREVENTION FRAMEWORK LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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