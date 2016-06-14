ITALIAN FLOOD PREVENTION FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The EIB loan is intended to provide finance to the national hydrogeological risk-prevention and mitigation plan - Piano nazionale per la prevenzione ed il contrasto al dissesto idrogeologico 2015-2020 - launched by the Italian government. It will ultimately finance structural and non-structural measures to prevent and mitigate risks associated with floods, landslides and coastal erosion.
The project will help Italy to take adequate and coordinated measures to reduce (manage) flood risks, in line with the requirement of the Flood Directive 2007/60/EC. The investments are expected to alleviate direct risk to population or critical assets, and will prioritise taking into account the frequency of the events, the quantification of the expected economic damages and prediction of risk reduction following the scheme. They will also contribute to climate action, notably "adaptation", by increasing the resilience against the effects of more extreme weather patterns.
Most of the components are likely to require a comprehensive environmental impact assessment according to EIA Directive 2011/92/EU or 2014/52/EU. The promoter will be required to comply with the EIA Directive, Water Framework Directive, including Art 4(7) where appropriate, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.