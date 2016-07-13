A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Investments in water infrastructure upgrade
The project concerns A2A's water and wastewater investment programme for the years 2016-2020 in its service area. The project is expected to improve the sustainability and efficiency of the services, while ensuring compliance with the relevant EU directives, in particular the Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC.
Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the Habitats and Birds Directives, Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive, will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA.
The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement laws (Directives 93/38/EEC, 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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