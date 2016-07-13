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A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 95,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/09/2016 : € 95,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2016
20160030
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
A2A SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 95 million
EUR 193 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in water infrastructure upgrade

The project concerns A2A's water and wastewater investment programme for the years 2016-2020 in its service area. The project is expected to improve the sustainability and efficiency of the services, while ensuring compliance with the relevant EU directives, in particular the Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the Habitats and Birds Directives, Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive, will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA.

The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement laws (Directives 93/38/EEC, 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
04/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
15/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
Publication Date
4 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66736657
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160030
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
Publication Date
15 Dec 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72592797
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160030
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158556117
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160030
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
Other links
Summary sheet
A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020
Data sheet
A2A SETTORE IDRICO 2016-2020

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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