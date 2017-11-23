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HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 110,000,000
Solid waste : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/01/2018 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Progettuale
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale parte 1
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Programmatico
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Imola (Bologna) - new biogas engines - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Saint'Agata (Bologna) - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Trieste - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano Ripristino Ambientale
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Rimini & Moderna - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi non Tecnica
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Imola (Bologna) - Replacement of storage tanks - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quandro Progettuale
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale parte 2
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Finale Emilia (Moderna) - Link to EIA report
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/01/2018
20160029
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES
HERA SPA,HERAMBIENTE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 227 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments in waste collection, treatment and disposal activities.

The project aims at achieving the objectives as per EU Directives, which govern the waste management sector in member states. It will contribute to further diversion of biodegradable waste going to landfills and is expected to contribute to meeting the respective regions' targets for diversion of waste from landfills, as well as to increase recycling of materials and energy recovery from residual waste, in line with the requirements of the Landfill Directive 1999/31/EC and Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC. The project also aims at recovering secondary raw materials in order to reach a better recycling rate within the catchment area, in line with Circular Economy principles. In addition, the project will contribute to achieving climate change objectives by reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions from waste, and by substituting energy generated from fossil origin.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics, some of the sub-projects might be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Bank's services will verify the environmental aspects during the project's due diligence. Overall, the investments are expected to have a positive net environmental and social impact, considering their contribution to increasing materials and energy recovery from waste, and to decrease the environmental and climate change impact from current facilities and operations. The investments will contribute to compliance with the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC and the Landfill Directive 99/31/EC.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. The promoter most commonly uses a qualification system for works, goods and services to create centralised tender lists and award framework contracts to qualified bidders.

Related documents
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Progettuale
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale parte 1
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Programmatico
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Imola (Bologna) - new biogas engines - Link to EIA report
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Saint'Agata (Bologna) - Link to EIA report
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Trieste - Link to EIA report
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano Ripristino Ambientale
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Rimini & Moderna - Link to EIA report
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi non Tecnica
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Imola (Bologna) - Replacement of storage tanks - Link to EIA report
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quandro Progettuale
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale parte 2
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Finale Emilia (Moderna) - Link to EIA report
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES
Publication Date
27 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75004496
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Progettuale
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175189419
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale parte 1
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175161970
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Programmatico
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175146270
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Imola (Bologna) - new biogas engines - Link to EIA report
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176694031
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Saint'Agata (Bologna) - Link to EIA report
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176702696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Trieste - Link to EIA report
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176702323
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano Ripristino Ambientale
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175168439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Rimini & Moderna - Link to EIA report
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176709971
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175195337
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi non Tecnica
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175160128
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175188659
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Imola (Bologna) - Replacement of storage tanks - Link to EIA report
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176718054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quandro Progettuale
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175192232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale parte 2
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175178148
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Finale Emilia (Moderna) - Link to EIA report
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176715696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169928850
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160029
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Progettuale
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale parte 1
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Programmatico
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Imola (Bologna) - new biogas engines - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Saint'Agata (Bologna) - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Trieste - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Piano Ripristino Ambientale
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Rimini & Moderna - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi non Tecnica
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Adjustment of Tremonti - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Imola (Bologna) - Replacement of storage tanks - Link to EIA report
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quandro Progettuale
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Alimpet PET line - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Quadro Ambientale parte 2
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES - Finale Emilia (Moderna) - Link to EIA report
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES
Other links
Summary sheet
HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES
Data sheet
HERA ENVIRONMENTAL&CIRCULAR ECONOMY INITIATIVES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications