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FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 41,500,000
Energy : € 16,600,000
Industry : € 24,900,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2016 : € 16,600,000
21/12/2016 : € 24,900,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION

Summary sheet

Release date
26 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2016
20160028
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Private company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Energy and resource efficiency as well as research and development (R&D) investments in sugar and starch plants in Austria, upgrade of a bio-ethanol production unit in Austria and construction of a new sugar packaging plant in Hungary

The investment underpins the promoter's strategy to increase competitiveness of its business segments through innovation and process optimisation. The modernisation of the existing industrial sites and the investment in improved logistics are expected to decrease its costs by saving energy, water and inputs. The proposed measures will also increase the promoter's environmental sustainability.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments for the modernisation and capacity expansion of several existing and already permitted production sites of the promoter that are within the provisions of Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EC. The investments at the bio-ethanol plant imply the modification of a facility that is typified under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC (and its amending Directives). The EIA screening procedure has been initiated. The status and details of the EIA and IED authorization procedures as well as other relevant environmental (e.g. impact on sites of nature conservation) and occupational health and safety (OHS) "acquis" will be assessed at appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Publication Date
24 Jan 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71244965
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160028
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135882310
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160028
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION
Data sheet
FOOD INDUSTRY RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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