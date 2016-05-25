DEUTSCHE TELEKOM MOBILE BROADBAND

Summary sheet
The project concerns investments in the expansion and modernisation of the promoter's mobile 3G/4G broadband network. The objective is to create a more competitive network with increased network coverage and more capacity for a wider provision of advanced mobile data services in Germany. The operation will be implemented in the years 2016 to 2017.
After the project implementation the promoter will be able to provide 4G-based services on a very wide network footprint; the network should be also strong enough to cope with the expected high network growth. Telecommunications has the widely reported direct and indirect effect of increasing growth and creating high-quality, innovation-based employment.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks does not fall under either Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, and is therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Therefore it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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