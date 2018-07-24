SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV

Summary sheet
The project mainly comprises investments included in the first and second phases of the Milano-Linate Airport 2015-2030 Master Plan, to restore the airport's level of service, improve commercial performance, enhance safety and security and improve the environmental management of the facilities. It also includes safety and security investments in the Milano-Malpensa airport.
The project will improve operational resilience and passenger service standards. It will also increase the level of security and safety compliance to European standards in both Linate and Malpensa airports.
A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. The majority of the project components are included in the "Aeroporto Di Milano Linate Masterplan 2015-2030" which is currently undergoing an Environmental Impact Assessment process. The key aspects of the EIA process, including the main impacts and mitigation measures, and alignment with other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, will be reviewed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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