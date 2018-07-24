Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 130,000,000
Transport : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/03/2019 : € 130,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV - to Milano Linate Airport - 2030 Master Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/03/2019
20160023
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV
ESERCIZI AEROPORTUALI SEA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 268 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project mainly comprises investments included in the first and second phases of the Milano-Linate Airport 2015-2030 Master Plan, to restore the airport's level of service, improve commercial performance, enhance safety and security and improve the environmental management of the facilities. It also includes safety and security investments in the Milano-Malpensa airport.

The project will improve operational resilience and passenger service standards. It will also increase the level of security and safety compliance to European standards in both Linate and Malpensa airports.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. The majority of the project components are included in the "Aeroporto Di Milano Linate Masterplan 2015-2030" which is currently undergoing an Environmental Impact Assessment process. The key aspects of the EIA process, including the main impacts and mitigation measures, and alignment with other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, will be reviewed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
23/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV - to Milano Linate Airport - 2030 Master Plan
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV - to Milano Linate Airport - 2030 Master Plan
Publication Date
23 Jan 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90385698
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160023
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87288625
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160023
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV - to Milano Linate Airport - 2030 Master Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV
Other links
Summary sheet
SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV
Data sheet
SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications