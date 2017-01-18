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UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 83,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 83,500,000
Services : € 20,040,000
Education : € 63,460,000
Signature date(s)
3/10/2018 : € 3,240,000
3/10/2018 : € 10,260,000
7/07/2017 : € 16,800,000
7/07/2017 : € 53,200,000
(*) Including a € 10,260,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM ,a € 3,240,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport Environnemental - Construction du Campus
Related press
Maroc : forte mobilisation européenne pour soutenir le développement de l’Université Euromed de Fès
Related press
Morocco: EIB grants a EUR 70 million loan to UfM-labelled project EuroMed University of Fes
Related story
Saving youngsters’ dreams

Summary sheet

Release date
18 January 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/07/2017
20160017
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 97 million
EUR 186 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of an eco-campus in Fez, with research facilities and equipment, teaching facilities, a student residency and sport facilities.

This new institution is co-developed with several European academic partners in order to offer training up to European standards, degrees certified for the European market, conduct high quality research and create cultural and economic bridges between the two shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project with similar characteristics within the EU would be classified under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority as to whether or not a formal environmental impact assessment (EIA) process is required. In an EU member state, universities specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive would not normally require an EIA. However, the projects could be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development and thus be subject to an EIA. The need for environmental studies and assessment has been reviewed during the appraisal process. The promoter has provided the EIB with the non-technical summary of the EIA carried out at building permit stage.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport Environnemental - Construction du Campus
Other links
Related press
Maroc : forte mobilisation européenne pour soutenir le développement de l’Université Euromed de Fès
Related press
Morocco: EIB grants a EUR 70 million loan to UfM-labelled project EuroMed University of Fes

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
25 Mar 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72813364
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160017
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)
Publication Date
25 Mar 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69276352
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160017
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport Environnemental - Construction du Campus
Publication Date
25 Mar 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74616102
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160017
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport Environnemental - Construction du Campus
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)
Data sheet
UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)
Related press
Maroc : forte mobilisation européenne pour soutenir le développement de l’Université Euromed de Fès
Related press
Morocco: EIB grants a EUR 70 million loan to UfM-labelled project EuroMed University of Fes
Related story
Saving youngsters’ dreams

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Maroc : forte mobilisation européenne pour soutenir le développement de l’Université Euromed de Fès
Related press
Morocco: EIB grants a EUR 70 million loan to UfM-labelled project EuroMed University of Fes
Related story
Saving youngsters’ dreams
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF) - Rapport Environnemental - Construction du Campus

Videos

Thumbnail: Boosting skills and jobs prospects for young Moroccans – Yassine
Boosting skills and jobs prospects for young Moroccans – Yassine
Learn more
Thumbnail: Boosting skills and jobs prospects for young Moroccans - Fatima
Boosting skills and jobs prospects for young Moroccans - Fatima
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Photogallery

The European Investment Bank granted a EUR 70 million loan to the EuroMed University of Fes. The loan will finance the construction of the eco-campus, including the teaching and research premises, the sports area, the library and other facilities and equipment.
EuroMed University of Fes (UEMF)
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
The European Investment Bank granted a EUR 70 million loan to the EuroMed University of Fes. The loan will finance the construction of the eco-campus, including the teaching and research premises, the sports area, the library and other facilities and equipment.
EuroMed University of Fes (UEMF)
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
The European Investment Bank granted a EUR 70 million loan to the EuroMed University of Fes. The loan will finance the construction of the eco-campus, including the teaching and research premises, the sports area, the library and other facilities and equipment.
EuroMed University of Fes (UEMF)
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
The European Investment Bank granted a EUR 70 million loan to the EuroMed University of Fes. The loan will finance the construction of the eco-campus, including the teaching and research premises, the sports area, the library and other facilities and equipment.
EuroMed University of Fes (UEMF)
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
The European Investment Bank granted a EUR 70 million loan to the EuroMed University of Fes. The loan will finance the construction of the eco-campus, including the teaching and research premises, the sports area, the library and other facilities and equipment.
EuroMed University of Fes (UEMF)
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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