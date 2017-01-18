UNIVERSITE EURO-MEDITERRANEENNE DE FES (UEMF)

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Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of an eco-campus in Fez, with research facilities and equipment, teaching facilities, a student residency and sport facilities.
This new institution is co-developed with several European academic partners in order to offer training up to European standards, degrees certified for the European market, conduct high quality research and create cultural and economic bridges between the two shores of the Mediterranean Sea.
A project with similar characteristics within the EU would be classified under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority as to whether or not a formal environmental impact assessment (EIA) process is required. In an EU member state, universities specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive would not normally require an EIA. However, the projects could be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development and thus be subject to an EIA. The need for environmental studies and assessment has been reviewed during the appraisal process. The promoter has provided the EIB with the non-technical summary of the EIA carried out at building permit stage.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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