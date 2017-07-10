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TELECOM GREECE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 150,000,000
Telecom : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2017 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM GREECE
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM GREECE
Related press
Greece: EUR 150m financing agreement with OTE Group mobile arm Cosmote SA, further EFSI support

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2017
20150941
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELECOM GREECE
COSMOTE MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will increase the coverage and capacity of the promoter's mobile broadband network, and finance a technological upgrade. In addition, the project will include investments in the core network to support the additional installed capacity in the access network, product platforms and IT systems.

The investment will enable the promoter to offer advanced mobile broadband services, thereby strengthening its competitiveness. The project will also contribute to the ecosystem of mobile broadband services in Greece, which should have a positive economic impact on the market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks does not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC as amended, and is therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector not having the status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM GREECE
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM GREECE
Other links
Related press
Greece: EUR 150m financing agreement with OTE Group mobile arm Cosmote SA, further EFSI support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM GREECE
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75301772
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150941
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM GREECE
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135073870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150941
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM GREECE
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM GREECE
Other links
Summary sheet
TELECOM GREECE
Data sheet
TELECOM GREECE
Related press
Greece: EUR 150m financing agreement with OTE Group mobile arm Cosmote SA, further EFSI support

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EUR 150m financing agreement with OTE Group mobile arm Cosmote SA, further EFSI support
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM GREECE
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM GREECE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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