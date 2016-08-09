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INDIA SOLAR POWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 199,256,159.93
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 199,256,159.93
Energy : € 199,256,159.93
Signature date(s)
31/01/2017 : € 199,256,159.93
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
Related press
India: EIB confirms EUR 200 million long-term loan to State Bank of India to support Indian large scale solar projects
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - MAHBUBNAGAR SOLAR ENERGY
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - TELANGANA SOLAR ENERGY
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - FORTUM SOLAR

Summary sheet

Release date
9 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/01/2017
20150931
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INDIA SOLAR POWER
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 199 million
EUR 588 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Financing for corporate project developers in India via an intermediated loan to part-finance the implementation of 800MW utility-scale solar energy investments in India

The operation consists of a framework loan to support utility-scale (50MW ) solar energy investments in India.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will focus on solar projects with in principle limited environmental and social impact. Environmental and social pre-screening of the projects, including connection infrastructure where applicable, will be required. The experience, procedures and capacity of the borrower to check eligibility, perform due diligence and monitor projects following the EIB's environmental and social policy and standards will be appraised. Ex-ante appraisal of allocations by the Bank will be required and schemes will be subject in all cases to ex-ante environmental and social due diligence by the EIB.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
Related projects
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - MAHBUBNAGAR SOLAR ENERGY
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - TELANGANA SOLAR ENERGY
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - FORTUM SOLAR
Other links
Related press
India: EIB confirms EUR 200 million long-term loan to State Bank of India to support Indian large scale solar projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68874357
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150931
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
145078648
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150931
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
Other links
Summary sheet
INDIA SOLAR POWER
Data sheet
INDIA SOLAR POWER
Related press
India: EIB confirms EUR 200 million long-term loan to State Bank of India to support Indian large scale solar projects
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - MAHBUBNAGAR SOLAR ENERGY
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - TELANGANA SOLAR ENERGY
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - FORTUM SOLAR

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
India: EIB confirms EUR 200 million long-term loan to State Bank of India to support Indian large scale solar projects
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIA SOLAR POWER
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - MAHBUBNAGAR SOLAR ENERGY
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - TELANGANA SOLAR ENERGY
Related sub-project
INDIA SOLAR POWER - FORTUM SOLAR

Videos

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Solar energy for rural India
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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