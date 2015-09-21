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LEASING AND LENDING FOR SMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ethiopia : € 70,000,000
Credit lines : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/05/2017 : € 70,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/05/2017
20150921
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEASING AND LENDING FOR SMES
DEVELOPMENT BANK OF ETHIOPIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A loan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, acting through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) of Ethiopia for onlending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The loan will be part of a wider SME support scheme led by the World Bank and to be implemented by the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE). The scheme will provide sustainable access to finance and capacity-building to DBE, leasing companies, microfinance institutions, commercial banks and SMEs in Ethiopia.

The project objective is to increase access to finance for eligible small and medium-sized enterprises in Ethiopia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national regulations, including international conventions ratified by the host country, as well as EU standards. Where EU standards are more stringent than national standards, the higher EU standards are required, if practical and feasible.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The EIB loan will finance two parallel windows: a leasing window and a lending window. Under the first window, DBE will act as a retailer of lease finance (through its regional branches) and as a wholesaler (through leasing companies); under the second window, DBE will exclusively act as a wholesaler (through microfinance institutions and commercial banks) for the provision of working capital to SMEs. It is expected that the leasing window will absorb 80% of the funding, or EUR 200m indicatively, while the remaining 20% will be allocated to lending.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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