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BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Services : € 2,000,000
Industry : € 2,640,000
Transport : € 4,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 13,440,000
Solid waste : € 13,440,000
Energy : € 14,000,000
Urban development : € 150,480,000
Signature date(s)
5/07/2017 : € 1,000,000
5/12/2016 : € 1,000,000
5/07/2017 : € 1,320,000
5/12/2016 : € 1,320,000
5/07/2017 : € 2,000,000
5/12/2016 : € 2,000,000
5/07/2017 : € 6,720,000
5/07/2017 : € 6,720,000
5/12/2016 : € 6,720,000
5/12/2016 : € 6,720,000
5/07/2017 : € 7,000,000
5/12/2016 : € 7,000,000
5/07/2017 : € 75,240,000
5/12/2016 : € 75,240,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Related press
Belgium: Two new EIB-Belfius agreements to foster smart and sustainable investment and climate action
Related press
Belgium: More green electricity in Hainaut thanks to new Moulins Saint-Roch wind farm financed by EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: EIB and Belfius put innovation and climate action on the agenda as the new school year gets going in Flémalle

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2016
20150899
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES), PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to co-finance a multi-scheme operation in Belgium. The operation includes urban development and renewal, urban infrastructure, energy (renewable energy and energy efficiency), sustainable mobility, water and solid waste schemes. The project will be carried out by local and regional authorities, municipal and regional enterprises and private promoters over the period 2016-2021.

This operation supports investments that may be labelled "Smart Cities", a concept co-designed by EIB and Belfius that covers integrated projects combining several dimensions at the same time, such as energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, urban regeneration or circular economy schemes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. All schemes are required to be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Two new EIB-Belfius agreements to foster smart and sustainable investment and climate action
Related press
Belgium: More green electricity in Hainaut thanks to new Moulins Saint-Roch wind farm financed by EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: EIB and Belfius put innovation and climate action on the agenda as the new school year gets going in Flémalle

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65076731
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150899
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Solid waste
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Other links
Summary sheet
BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Data sheet
BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Related press
Belgium: Two new EIB-Belfius agreements to foster smart and sustainable investment and climate action
Related press
Belgium: More green electricity in Hainaut thanks to new Moulins Saint-Roch wind farm financed by EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: EIB and Belfius put innovation and climate action on the agenda as the new school year gets going in Flémalle

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Two new EIB-Belfius agreements to foster smart and sustainable investment and climate action
Related press
Belgium: More green electricity in Hainaut thanks to new Moulins Saint-Roch wind farm financed by EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: EIB and Belfius put innovation and climate action on the agenda as the new school year gets going in Flémalle
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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