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NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 437,901,634.28
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 437,901,634.28
Energy : € 437,901,634.28
Signature date(s)
14/12/2016 : € 218,950,817.14
14/12/2016 : € 218,950,817.14
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
16/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU: EUR 438 million to support renewable energy

Summary sheet

Release date
18 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2016
20150871
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
ENECO HOLDING NV, NETHYS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 438 million
EUR 1112 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of an offshore wind park 22 km from the Belgian Coast with an estimated capacity of up to 370MW.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the Bank's priority objectives for energy-sector lending related to renewable energy sources and climate action (transversal).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, amended 2014/52/EU), where the national authorities have to decide whether an EIA is needed. In this case a full environmental impact assessment was carried out and the environmental permit was granted in 2011. Details of the authorisation process and its compliance with the relevant EU directives, as applicable, will also be assessed during appraisal.

The bank will verify at appraisal whether the promoter is subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
16/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Other links
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU: EUR 438 million to support renewable energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67025375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150871
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
16 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69099334
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150871
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Publication Date
1 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69820444
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150871
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155416830
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150871
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
16/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Data sheet
NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU: EUR 438 million to support renewable energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU: EUR 438 million to support renewable energy
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
16/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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