NORTHER OFFSHORE WIND

Summary sheet
Construction and operation of an offshore wind park 22 km from the Belgian Coast with an estimated capacity of up to 370MW.
The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the Bank's priority objectives for energy-sector lending related to renewable energy sources and climate action (transversal).
By virtue of its technical characteristics the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, amended 2014/52/EU), where the national authorities have to decide whether an EIA is needed. In this case a full environmental impact assessment was carried out and the environmental permit was granted in 2011. Details of the authorisation process and its compliance with the relevant EU directives, as applicable, will also be assessed during appraisal.
The bank will verify at appraisal whether the promoter is subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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