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WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,044,077.13
Countries
Sector(s)
Panama : € 43,044,077.13
Water, sewerage : € 43,044,077.13
Signature date(s)
27/06/2018 : € 43,044,077.13
Other links
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
Related public register
05/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera
Related press
Panama: USD 50 million EIB loan for water treatment

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2018
20150865
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
MINISTERIO DE SALUD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)
USD 584 million (EUR 497 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The overall objective of this operation is to support the Panama Sanitation project in the Panama Oeste Province, located west of Panama City and Canal. The project will consist of the construction of a wastewater collection system - sewerage networks, pumping stations and household connections - the construction of a conveyance system and a wastewater treatment plant to provide full sanitation services to the sector of La Chorrera and other surrounding areas. The project is a successor operation to the West Panama City Sanitation Programme - Burunga. The rest of the project will be financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), the Latin American Development Bank (CAF), the Spanish Cooperation Agency (AECID), the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and the government of Panama.

The programme contributes to the government's efforts to reduce pollution and improve environmental sustainability. It will benefit an estimated population of about 225,000 at completion. The treatment facility will be designed to avoid the discharge of over 115,000 cubic meters per day of untreated wastewater into the environment. It will also indirectly have a positive economic impact due to its proximity to the metropolitan area of Panama. The project is in line with the EIB Water Sector Lending Policy and is eligible for financing under the EIB Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF) as it contributes to environmental sustainability through pollution abatement, to underpin sustainable growth in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a very high positive environmental and social impact for the population of Panama. It will significantly reduce direct wastewater discharges into water bodies, thus contributing to improving public health and environmental conditions in the beneficiary area. The project's compliance with environmental and social principles of the EU, the EIB and the other IFIs, together with the applicable national environmental legislation and issues related to adaptation to climate change, will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the procurement of the project is carried out in line with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
05/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera
Other links
Related press
Panama: USD 50 million EIB loan for water treatment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
Publication Date
26 Oct 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79483468
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150865
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Publication Date
5 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78067741
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150865
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
Publication Date
26 Oct 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79484053
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150865
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera
Publication Date
26 Oct 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79487845
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150865
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
Related public register
05/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera
Other links
Summary sheet
WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Data sheet
WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Related press
Panama: USD 50 million EIB loan for water treatment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Panama: USD 50 million EIB loan for water treatment
Other links
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
Related public register
05/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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