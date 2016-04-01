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TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 130,000,000
Services : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2016 : € 23,600,000
22/06/2016 : € 106,400,000
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/06/2016
20150840
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MALL OF TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
YIT Oyj
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 603 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the construction of a commercial nearly-zero-energy building (NZEB) in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. The building consists of different parts that will be constructed in two phases. The project scope is limited to the first phase which comprises the construction of a shopping mall, a car park and a railway station. In a second phase, and outside the project scope, residential and office space will be added to the same building

The improvement of energy efficiency of new buildings will reduce energy consumption and lower CO2 emissions, contributing to the security of supply and mitigation objectives. Financing new NZEBs contributes to one of the objectives of the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. NZEB is a new sector of financing for the Bank until it becomes the standard for building construction after 2020. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest (energy efficiency and renewable energy) and also contributes to environment protection (tackling climate change).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Through the project a new NZEB building, as per the requirements of Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU (Article 9(1)), will be constructed, which after completion will reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67621024
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150840
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142246775
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150840
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
MALL OF TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Data sheet
TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications