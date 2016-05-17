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WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 174,195,796.08
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 174,195,796.08
Energy : € 174,195,796.08
Signature date(s)
16/11/2016 : € 174,195,796.08
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION

Summary sheet

Release date
17 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2016
20150838
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION
WALES & WEST UTILITIES LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 192 million (GBP 150 million)
EUR 477 million (GBP 373 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Part financing gas distribution extension and refurbishment programme in the West of England and Wales for the period 2016-2019.

The project is part of the Promoter's on-going investment programme to upgrade and expand the gas distribution networks in its area of operations. The Project will allow the Promoter to renovate and continue developing the distribution network to ensure a safe and reliable service and to meet new customer's demand, as well as upgrading the system's operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that none of the project components will require an EIA per the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (amended 2014/52/EU).

The investments under the project are subject to the national and EU procurement provisions defined for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
20 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66274884
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150838
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132143532
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150838
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
WWU 2016-2019 GAS DISTRIBUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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