TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT

Summary sheet
The project relates to the roll-out of mobile next-generation access networks, including related investments in the backbone network and IT systems, in Tunisia.
With the implementation of the project, the promoter plans to roll out a 4G mobile network throughout the country.
Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
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