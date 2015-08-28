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TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 100,000,000
Telecom : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2016 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Related press
Tunisia 2020: The EIB announces EUR 2.5bn of exceptional support for Tunisia

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2016
20150828
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
SOCIETE NATIONALE DES TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 105 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the roll-out of mobile next-generation access networks, including related investments in the backbone network and IT systems, in Tunisia.

With the implementation of the project, the promoter plans to roll out a 4G mobile network throughout the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Other links
Related press
Tunisia 2020: The EIB announces EUR 2.5bn of exceptional support for Tunisia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Publication Date
5 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65489841
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150828
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Publication Date
29 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135365727
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150828
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Other links
Summary sheet
TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Data sheet
TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Related press
Tunisia 2020: The EIB announces EUR 2.5bn of exceptional support for Tunisia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia 2020: The EIB announces EUR 2.5bn of exceptional support for Tunisia
Other links
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNISIE TELECOM 4G ROLLOUT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications