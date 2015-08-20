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ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/02/2017 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Related press
Sweden: EIB granted Ellevio a loan for network investment projects

Summary sheet

Release date
26 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/02/2017
20150820
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Privately owned electricity distribution network operator
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment schemes in the electricity distribution network covering various parts of Sweden, planned for implementation in the years 2017-2019

The investments focus mainly on increasing the capacity and renewing the network in one of the larger cities, continuing to weather-proof the rural network and preparing the network to receive more distributed renewable energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes some facilities that fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impact that can typically be expected for some schemes relates to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction. However, medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) schemes are normally expected to have minimal or no environmental impact. The appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity and work procedures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB granted Ellevio a loan for network investment projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
23 Feb 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70394523
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150820
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142888271
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150820
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Related press
Sweden: EIB granted Ellevio a loan for network investment projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB granted Ellevio a loan for network investment projects
Other links
Related public register
23/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELLEVIO DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications