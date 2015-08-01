Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2016 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports FrieslandCampina’s research and development activities

Summary sheet

Release date
18 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2016
20150801
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA N.V. FOOD AND NUTRITION RDI
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 215 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Support research, development and innovation (RDI) investments mainly concentrated in dairy-derived ingredients and products

The operation targets the promoter's RDI programme in the areas of nutrition, food structuring, packaging, process technology, sensory and consumer science. The activities will be carried out predominantly in the Netherlands between 2016 and 2018 by a leader in the dairy sector in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports FrieslandCampina’s research and development activities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
Publication Date
28 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65404748
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150801
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149345471
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150801
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA N.V. FOOD AND NUTRITION RDI
Data sheet
ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports FrieslandCampina’s research and development activities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports FrieslandCampina’s research and development activities
Other links
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications