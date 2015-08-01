ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA RDI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Support research, development and innovation (RDI) investments mainly concentrated in dairy-derived ingredients and products
The operation targets the promoter's RDI programme in the areas of nutrition, food structuring, packaging, process technology, sensory and consumer science. The activities will be carried out predominantly in the Netherlands between 2016 and 2018 by a leader in the dairy sector in the EU.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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