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SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/08/2016 : € 32,500,000
12/08/2016 : € 32,500,000
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Related press
Investment Plan for Europe: EIB participates in SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/08/2016
20150798
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
SUSI PARTNERS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Renewable energy fund investing in small and mid-size projects mainly in Europe

The fund's strategy is dedicated to renewable energy infrastructure projects in the EU, with a focus on small to medium solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund manager will be required to ensure that all investments comply with the EIB's environmental and social standards. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include obligation of the fund manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in compliance with EU legislation. The fund's environmental due diligence procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular its procedures for ensuring alignment and compliance with EU environmental directives (including the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, Habitats Directive and Birds Directive).

The fund is expected to invest mostly in private sector renewable energy projects. The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project invested into have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Other links
Related press
Investment Plan for Europe: EIB participates in SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Publication Date
27 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66098014
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150798
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135890414
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150798
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Data sheet
SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Related press
Investment Plan for Europe: EIB participates in SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Investment Plan for Europe: EIB participates in SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SUSI RENEWABLE ENERGY FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications