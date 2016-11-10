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LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 39,875,941.52
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 39,875,941.52
Signature date(s)
14/12/2018 : € 19,937,970.76
14/12/2018 : € 19,937,970.76
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2018
20150797
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND
MIROVA, UNITED NATIONS CONVENTION TO COMBAT DESERTIFICATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 45 million (EUR 38 million)
USD 300 million (EUR 252 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Cornerstone investment in a fund targeting sustainable land use projects, promoted by the Global Mechanism of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)

The fund aims to provide long-term financing in sustainable land use projects worldwide (especially ACP, Asia and Latin America) using mainly combinations of project finance and structured commodity finance techniques.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will invest in sustainable land use projects, focusing in particular on sustainable agriculture and forestry, land reclamation and sustainable energy. It is mission-driven to deliver a strong contribution to the achievement of land degradation neutrality within the terms of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. The fund's environmental and social strategy will be evaluated during appraisal, and projects will be required to meet international best practice standards, including third-party verified certification as appropriate.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND
Publication Date
1 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75839147
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150797
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Regional - Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235751545
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150797
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Regional - Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND
Data sheet
LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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