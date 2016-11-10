LAND DEGRADATION NEUTRALITY FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
Cornerstone investment in a fund targeting sustainable land use projects, promoted by the Global Mechanism of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)
The fund aims to provide long-term financing in sustainable land use projects worldwide (especially ACP, Asia and Latin America) using mainly combinations of project finance and structured commodity finance techniques.
The fund will invest in sustainable land use projects, focusing in particular on sustainable agriculture and forestry, land reclamation and sustainable energy. It is mission-driven to deliver a strong contribution to the achievement of land degradation neutrality within the terms of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. The fund's environmental and social strategy will be evaluated during appraisal, and projects will be required to meet international best practice standards, including third-party verified certification as appropriate.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.