CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION

Summary sheet
Development and construction of several new warehouse facilities in the Port of Barcelona
The project includes new logistical and warehousing facilities at the existing logistics platform in the Port of Barcelona (ZAL Zona d'Activitats Logístiques de Barcelona), close to Barcelona's international El Prat airport. The construction works will be developed in three different areas of unused land in an already developed and urbanised area, in the southern part of the port's service zone.
The project's compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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