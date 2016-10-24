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CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 75,000,000
Transport : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/04/2017 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Related press
Spain: EIB finances increase of logistics capacity (ZAL Port) of Port of Barcelona with EUR 75m loan under “Juncker Plan’’

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/04/2017
20150793
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
CENTRO INTERMODAL DE LOGISTICA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 216 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development and construction of several new warehouse facilities in the Port of Barcelona

The project includes new logistical and warehousing facilities at the existing logistics platform in the Port of Barcelona (ZAL Zona d'Activitats Logístiques de Barcelona), close to Barcelona's international El Prat airport. The construction works will be developed in three different areas of unused land in an already developed and urbanised area, in the southern part of the port's service zone.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB finances increase of logistics capacity (ZAL Port) of Port of Barcelona with EUR 75m loan under “Juncker Plan’’

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Publication Date
16 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70763633
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150793
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Publication Date
10 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244520400
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150793
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Data sheet
CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Related press
Spain: EIB finances increase of logistics capacity (ZAL Port) of Port of Barcelona with EUR 75m loan under “Juncker Plan’’

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB finances increase of logistics capacity (ZAL Port) of Port of Barcelona with EUR 75m loan under “Juncker Plan’’
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CILSA WAREHOUSING EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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