NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a new (greenfield) production facility in Dabrowa Górnicza in Silesia Province of Southern Poland (a convergence region). Implementation is projected to be finalised by the end of 2016. The facility will manufacture diesel particulate filters for the automotive industry.
The project entails the construction of a new greenfield production facility within an existing industrial zone.
The manufacturing of diesel particulate filters is not explicitly mentioned under Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU). Still, as this is a new greenfield project, all the project-related environmental details and the status of environmental approvals by the competent authorities will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.