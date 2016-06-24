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NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 94,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 94,000,000
Industry : € 94,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/04/2017 : € 29,000,000
5/10/2016 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY
Related public register
08/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/10/2016
20150777
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY
NGK CERAMICS POLSKA SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a new (greenfield) production facility in Dabrowa Górnicza in Silesia Province of Southern Poland (a convergence region). Implementation is projected to be finalised by the end of 2016. The facility will manufacture diesel particulate filters for the automotive industry.

The project entails the construction of a new greenfield production facility within an existing industrial zone.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacturing of diesel particulate filters is not explicitly mentioned under Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU). Still, as this is a new greenfield project, all the project-related environmental details and the status of environmental approvals by the competent authorities will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY
08/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY
Publication Date
11 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64342434
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150777
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Publication Date
8 Mar 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82770443
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150777
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125595261
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150777
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY
Related public register
08/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY
Data sheet
NGK CERAMIC PRODUCTS FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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