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CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 120,671,580.77
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 120,671,580.77
Transport : € 120,671,580.77
Signature date(s)
17/03/2025 : € 20,671,580.77
26/04/2018 : € 100,000,000
(*) Including a € 20,671,580.77 Investment Grants provided by the COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan-Buna-Počitelj
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Environmental Impact Study
Related public register
01/05/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH- Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
Related public register
11/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Subsection Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvanj
Related public register
03/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
Related public register
30/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan - Subsection Tunnel Kvanj - Buna
Related public register
01/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Non-Technical Summary for sub-section Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvary
Related public register
04/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - LAND ACQUISITION AND LIVELIHOOD RESTORATION
Related public register
04/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - OTKUP ZEMLJIŠTA I PRESELJENJE ZAVRŠNA REVIZIJA
Related press
EIB provides EUR 150m for pan-European motorway through Bosnia and Herzegovina

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/04/2018
20150773
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH
JAVNO PREDUZECE AUTOCESTE FBIH DOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 144 million
EUR 227 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of about 20.9 km motorway between Pocitelj and Mostar in the Southern part of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The project is part of the trans-European Corridor Vc, which connects the Croatian coast to Budapest through Bosnia and Herzegovina and forms part of the South-Eastern axis of the extension of the TEN-T network to neighboring countries. Corridor Vc is the main north-south corridor running through Bosnia and Herzegovina. The project is expected to facilitate trade, develop tourism, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region. The project is therefore eligible under Art 309 (c).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project, consisting of the construction of a new Greenfield motorway, would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore require a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) including public consultations. In the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina it falls under the EIA procedure as stipulated by the Law on Environmental Protection and pertaining regulation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The promoter has already provided an EIA study for the project carried out in accordance to the above-mentioned legal framework. Its content and compliance with the principles of the relevant EU directives on SEA, EIA and Nature conservation will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's guide to procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan-Buna-Počitelj
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Environmental Impact Study
01/05/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH- Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
11/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Subsection Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvanj
03/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
30/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan - Subsection Tunnel Kvanj - Buna
01/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Non-Technical Summary for sub-section Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvary
04/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - LAND ACQUISITION AND LIVELIHOOD RESTORATION
04/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - OTKUP ZEMLJIŠTA I PRESELJENJE ZAVRŠNA REVIZIJA
Other links
Related press
EIB provides EUR 150m for pan-European motorway through Bosnia and Herzegovina

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH
Publication Date
26 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66066200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan-Buna-Počitelj
Publication Date
7 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91924408
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Environmental Impact Study
Publication Date
7 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91932100
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH- Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
Publication Date
1 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141240848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Subsection Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvanj
Publication Date
11 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141593907
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
Publication Date
3 Feb 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137930000
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan - Subsection Tunnel Kvanj - Buna
Publication Date
30 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91628775
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Non-Technical Summary for sub-section Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvary
Publication Date
1 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141240638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - LAND ACQUISITION AND LIVELIHOOD RESTORATION
Publication Date
4 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214906306
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - OTKUP ZEMLJIŠTA I PRESELJENJE ZAVRŠNA REVIZIJA
Publication Date
4 Jun 2024
Document language
Croatian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214881923
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan-Buna-Počitelj
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Environmental Impact Study
Related public register
01/05/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH- Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
Related public register
11/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Subsection Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvanj
Related public register
03/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
Related public register
30/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan - Subsection Tunnel Kvanj - Buna
Related public register
01/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Non-Technical Summary for sub-section Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvary
Related public register
04/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - LAND ACQUISITION AND LIVELIHOOD RESTORATION
Related public register
04/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - OTKUP ZEMLJIŠTA I PRESELJENJE ZAVRŠNA REVIZIJA
Other links
Summary sheet
CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH
Data sheet
CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH
Related press
EIB provides EUR 150m for pan-European motorway through Bosnia and Herzegovina

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides EUR 150m for pan-European motorway through Bosnia and Herzegovina
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan-Buna-Počitelj
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Environmental Impact Study
Related public register
01/05/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH- Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
Related public register
11/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Subsection Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvanj
Related public register
03/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition and Livelihood Restoration Framework for Mostar South-Tunnel Kvanj
Related public register
30/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Land Acquisition Plan - Subsection Tunnel Kvanj - Buna
Related public register
01/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - Non-Technical Summary for sub-section Mostar South Interchange to Tunnel Kvary
Related public register
04/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - LAND ACQUISITION AND LIVELIHOOD RESTORATION
Related public register
04/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC MOSTAR SOUTH - OTKUP ZEMLJIŠTA I PRESELJENJE ZAVRŠNA REVIZIJA

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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