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FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2016 : € 30,000,000
1/12/2016 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances Maspex’s innovative food logistics and production

Summary sheet

Release date
4 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2016
20150761
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FOOD LOGISTICS & PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Private company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 121 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of the expansion and modernisation of promoter's production and storage facilities in Poland. The project will be implemented in the period 2016-2018 and is being carried out by a private industrial company active in the food and drinks sector in central and eastern Europe.

The investment underpins the promoter's strategy to increase competitiveness of its businesses through modernisation and expansion of its production sites and warehouses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation includes several investments which might fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) might be required by the authorities. All aspects related to the environmental impact and permits will be verified during the project's appraisal. The impact on the environment and on the sites of nature conservation are expected to be minor.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
30/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Other links
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances Maspex’s innovative food logistics and production

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Publication Date
30 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69762921
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150761
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164763268
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150761
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
FOOD LOGISTICS & PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Data sheet
FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances Maspex’s innovative food logistics and production

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances Maspex’s innovative food logistics and production
Other links
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION MODERNISATION

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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