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HELLENIC FOUNDATION FOR RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 180,000,000
Services : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/07/2016 : € 180,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
21 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2016
20150747
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HELLENIC FOUNDATION FOR RESEARCH AND INNOVATION
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation (HFRI). It finances both the establishment and initial operations of the Foundation. The main purpose of the Foundation is to procure and fund research projects, academic positions, the science and society programme, and scientific equipment in support of the national strategy for research and innovation, which in turn is aligned with the national growth strategy.

The project (i) supports the fundamental research activities of Greek universities and public research centres and (ii) assists the country in implementing the science and innovation policy determined as part of the national growth strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns intangible research activities carried out in existing facilities, using installations already authorised for this purpose, and which are not expected to materially change current research and development (R&D) practices in Greece. Such activities create intangible assets (new knowledge and scientific discoveries), which do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU.

The project may also include research activities involving potential environmental issues such as the handling of toxic substances and research activities on live animals for scientific purposes. The Bank will verify the promoter's standards and principles in this respect, in particular compliance with the relevant EU directives (Seveso Directive and Directive 2010/63/EU for the protection of animals).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project, such as for the purchase of scientific equipment, are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

Targeting sector: professional, scientific and technical activities / scientific research and development

Other links
Related press
Greece: European backing to create new Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation to strengthen research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: European backing to create new Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation to strengthen research
Related story
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Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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