Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 118,140,468.96
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 59,070,234.48
Health : € 4,725,618.76
Services : € 6,521,353.88
Telecom : € 9,451,237.52
Solid waste : € 20,083,879.72
Transport : € 21,832,358.68
Energy : € 55,526,020.4
Signature date(s)
22/12/2016 : € 1,181,404.69
22/12/2016 : € 1,181,404.69
22/12/2016 : € 1,181,404.69
22/12/2016 : € 1,181,404.69
22/12/2016 : € 1,630,338.47
22/12/2016 : € 1,630,338.47
22/12/2016 : € 1,630,338.47
22/12/2016 : € 1,630,338.47
22/12/2016 : € 2,362,809.38
22/12/2016 : € 2,362,809.38
22/12/2016 : € 2,362,809.38
22/12/2016 : € 2,362,809.38
22/12/2016 : € 5,020,969.93
22/12/2016 : € 5,020,969.93
22/12/2016 : € 5,020,969.93
22/12/2016 : € 5,020,969.93
22/12/2016 : € 5,458,089.67
22/12/2016 : € 5,458,089.67
22/12/2016 : € 5,458,089.67
22/12/2016 : € 5,458,089.67
22/12/2016 : € 13,881,505.1
22/12/2016 : € 13,881,505.1
22/12/2016 : € 13,881,505.1
22/12/2016 : € 13,881,505.1
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2016
20150731
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
M&G ALTERNATIVES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
EUR 1306 million (GBP 1000 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Pan-European greenfield infrastructure fund

The fund aims to build a diversified portfolio of approx. 10-12 assets, both across geographical regions and sectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will require either a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank is intended to require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank.

The Bank will require the fund to seek to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with any relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67027957
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150731
Sector(s)
Energy
Health
Solid waste
Transport
Telecom
Services
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
EU Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235781480
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150731
Sector(s)
Energy
Health
Solid waste
Transport
Telecom
Services
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
EU Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Data sheet
INFRACAPITAL GREENFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications