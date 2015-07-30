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CREDIT COOPERATIF ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 7,500,000
Industry : € 67,500,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2015 : € 7,500,000
7/12/2015 : € 67,500,000
Other links
Related public register
20/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CREDIT COOPERATIF ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2015
20150730
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CREDIT COOPERATIF ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
CREDIT COOPERATIF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This framework loan will finance small-scale investments targeting energy efficiency measures mainly undertaken by private sector entities.

The project concerns energy efficiency investments expected to involve a variety of measures (building renovation and insulation works, heating and cooling systems, lighting, energy management systems, solar heaters, etc.). Through this project, the promoter will be able to support its clients in their search for energy performance driven by the adoption in France of the law on energy transition in 2015.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption, and help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have a very limited negative environmental impact. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects in built-up urban areas, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined in Directive 2011/92/EU, is not expected to be required. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental regulations of the individual schemes.

The promoters of the underlying sub-projects are private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus are not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if during the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that a sub-scheme is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the sub-project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CREDIT COOPERATIF ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related projects
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CREDIT COOPERATIF ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Publication Date
20 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64145797
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150730
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CREDIT COOPERATIF ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Other links
Summary sheet
CREDIT COOPERATIF ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Data sheet
CREDIT COOPERATIF ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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