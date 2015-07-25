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RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 50,000,000
Health : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/04/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Related story
Prescription for investment

Summary sheet

Release date
29 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/04/2019
20150725
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
KLINICKI BOLNICKI CENTAR RIJEKA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 117 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Development of the Rijeka General Hospital (KBCRi) on the Susak campus thereby facilitating the relocation and closure of the Rijeka and Kantrida sites. The project shall provide an integrated, efficient and complete hospital service offer in one central location and in close vicinity of Rijeka's university medical faculty that relies on the KBCRi as teaching hospital. The hospital's underlying strategic development plan is prepared by consultancy provided under the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH).

Relocation of all hospital activities in one campus to provide an integrated, efficient and complete hospital service offer.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
16/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Publication Date
16 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82374964
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150725
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255022279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150725
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Other links
Summary sheet
RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Data sheet
RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Related story
Prescription for investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Prescription for investment
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIJEKA GENERAL HOSPITAL (KBCRI)

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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