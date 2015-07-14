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ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 450,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/09/2018 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20
Related press
Romania: EIB supports Rural Development Programme with EUR 450 million

Summary sheet

Release date
26 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/09/2018
20150714
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20
ROMANIA - MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 5403 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan providing finance for the national contribution to selected measures of the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 for Romania (RDP co-financing).

Social inclusion, poverty reduction and economic development in rural areas as well as farm viability, competitiveness and sustainable forest management are significant priorities of the Romanian 2014-2020 RDP. By financing investments underpinning these priorities, the project is expected to support delivery of multiple social and environmental benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), subject to the determination of the competent authority and in accordance with relevant applicable EU environmental regulations. Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site, as designated according to habitats and/or birds directives, or, where such action may be subject to other EU environmental regulation (including but not limited to the Nitrates, Water Framework and Flood Risks Directives), the Bank would require the promoter to follow the directives' procedures as transposed into national law.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the sub-projects shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Comments

The project also contributes to the EIB objectives relating to SMEs, rural development and efficient management and protection of natural resources as well as to the cross-cutting cohesion objective, given its strong focus on supporting investments in less developed regions of the country.

Related documents
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB supports Rural Development Programme with EUR 450 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20
Publication Date
9 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75567115
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150714
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20
Other links
Summary sheet
ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20
Data sheet
ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20
Related press
Romania: EIB supports Rural Development Programme with EUR 450 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB supports Rural Development Programme with EUR 450 million
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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