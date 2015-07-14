ROMANIA RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU COFINANCING 2014-20

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
Framework loan providing finance for the national contribution to selected measures of the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 for Romania (RDP co-financing).
Social inclusion, poverty reduction and economic development in rural areas as well as farm viability, competitiveness and sustainable forest management are significant priorities of the Romanian 2014-2020 RDP. By financing investments underpinning these priorities, the project is expected to support delivery of multiple social and environmental benefits.
The project is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), subject to the determination of the competent authority and in accordance with relevant applicable EU environmental regulations. Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site, as designated according to habitats and/or birds directives, or, where such action may be subject to other EU environmental regulation (including but not limited to the Nitrates, Water Framework and Flood Risks Directives), the Bank would require the promoter to follow the directives' procedures as transposed into national law.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the sub-projects shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.
The project also contributes to the EIB objectives relating to SMEs, rural development and efficient management and protection of natural resources as well as to the cross-cutting cohesion objective, given its strong focus on supporting investments in less developed regions of the country.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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